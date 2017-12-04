Eastbourne woman found unconscious in street died of drug overdose

A woman who was found unconscious in the street in Eastbourne died of a drug overdose, an inquest heard.

Carly Anne Bolton, 39, was a member of the town’s street community and was discovered in Bolton Road on April 27 this year.

She was admitted to the DGH but sadly died two days later at the hospital.

The inquest into her death was held on Friday (December 1).

Utham Shanker, A&E consultant at the DGH, said Miss Bolton was transferred to the intensive care unit before moving to the mental health unit at Amberley ward.

It was there that Miss Bolton was found dead on April 29 by a nursing assistant who alerted doctors.

Dr David Wright, pathologist, said there was a trace amount of cocaine in Miss Bolton’s body and that the cause of death was an overdose of methadone.

Dr John Rowan, Miss Bolton’s GP, said in a statement at Friday’s inquest that she had a long history of drug and alcohol abuse.

She was put on a methadone programme by East Sussex Drug and Alcohol Recovery Service (STAR) and was prescribed 70 millilitres of methadone a day.

Pauline Taylor, Miss Bolton’s mother, paid tribute to her daughter at Friday’s inquest.

She said: “Carly had a bubbly personality, was always smiling and happy and always helped others. She was interested in music, dancing and going to see live bands. She also liked going to spiritualist churches.

“She liked to treat our seven grandchildren.”

The inquest heard that a woman was interviewed by police following Miss Bolton’s death on suspicion of supplying drugs. However no further action was taken.

In recent years Miss Bolton had lived in Albion Road in Eastbourne but had been living on the streets shortly before her death.

She was the best friend of Emma Crowhurst, the 36-year-old woman who died from head injuries in May 2015 after being found injured in Chawbrook Road.

Her death sparked a lengthy murder investigation.

Coroner Alan Craze said at Friday’s inquest that he was ‘satisfied’ Miss Bolton did not die as a result of taking her prescribed 70 millilitres of methadone she got at the DGH.

He added she was ‘well-used’ to taking that amount and concluded she must have got extra drugs from someone else.

He concluded that Miss Bolton died due to dependence on drugs.