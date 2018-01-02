Eastbourne Win a Car winner announced

A regular visitor to the Eastbourne Arndale Centre has won a brand new Suzuki Celerio after entering the annual Win a Car raffle.

Marilyn Kearley lives in Newhaven and visits Eastbourne most weekends for her shopping. Every year she supports the charities that take part in the Win a Car fundraiser.

During November and December 48 charities and their volunteers took their turn to sell the £1 tickets in the Arndale Centre, giving thousands of people the chance to drive away with a new car worth £7,500 and support a great local cause.

Marilyn said, “Naturally I was quite shocked when I heard that I’d won the car. I love going to the Arndale Centre and have bought tickets from the different charities for years.”

In addition to Marilyn’s winning ticket being drawn, ten other people received £25 vouchers for Marks & Spencer.

Eastbourne Arndale Centre manager Bill Plumridge said, “We raised more than £18,000 this year and every penny will go to the charities.

“It’s thanks to the loyal support of people like Marilyn that we are able to help make a real difference to local residents in communities across the town.”