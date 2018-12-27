Eastbourne water shortage

Hundreds of homes and businesses in Eastbourne town centre have been left without water today (Thursday).

South East Water says engineers are working to restore supplies after a reported leak in Cavendish Place.

There is also believed to have been a burst water main in the Carlisle Road area.

In a tweet on Twitter, South East Water, which supplies drinking water in the town, said, “We are very sorry to hear of the inconvenience currently being caused. Rest assured our team are doing everything they can to restore supplies as quickly as possible.”