Eastbourne warned to expect ‘heavy snow’

Eastbourne has been warned to expect heavy snow
As the cold snap continues Eastbourne has been issued with a warning to expect ‘heavy snow’ this evening (Thursday, January 31).

The Met Office has released a yellow weather warning predicting snow and further icy condition could be on the way from about 7pm today.

According to the forecaster there is a 95 per cent chance of ‘heavy snowfall’ in Eastbourne from 7pm to 10pm.

A yellow warning for snow and ice stretches until 1pm on Friday (February 1) with temperatures ranging from 3°C to 1°C.

The Met Office said there is a 60 per cent chance of light rain at 6pm which will turn into heavy snow by 7pm.

Friday will be cold and cloudy with a further possibility of sleet and rain, according to the Met Office.