Eastbourne volunteers provide 25 hot meals for town’s homeless for Christmas

Volunteers will be providing hot Christmas meals for the homeless in the town centre this evening (Thursday).

Members of Absolute Angels will be handing out the food, provided by the Holly Blue pub in Pevensey, to vulnerable people from 7pm-9pm outside Poundland in Terminus Road.

Simon Canham, of Absolute Angels, said, “We do hot drinks for the homeless and pot noodles and sandwiches because it’s Christmas.

“Holly Blue is donating 25 Christmas meals and there will be survival kits, with things like sleeping bags.

“It’s a real problem in town. We are trying to get across that it’s not just street drinkers, you have got people who are genuinely homeless.”

He told the Herald the organisation helped Callum, 22, who was homeless get back on his feet by pointing him to the MP. He has now got a room and is off the streets for Christmas.

Simon said, “Homelessness is getting worse, it’s spiralling out of control, there aren’t enough houses for people.”

Other volunteers who will be helping tonight include Maria Sharp, Karly Hobden, Debbie Ripley, Naomi Elliott and Sarah Porter.

The volunteers are out most Thursday evenings giving food and comfort to rough sleepers, including leftover sandwiches from the Co-Op.

To find out more and to donate search Absolute Angels on Facebook.