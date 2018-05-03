Eastbourne victim of fatal Hailsham car crash is named by police

An Eastbourne woman who died after a road collision near Hailsham has been named.

Eight-six-year-old Gloria Rosato, of Hamilton Quay, Eastbourne, died at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton on Thursday (April 26) – a week after the Ford Puma in which she was a front-seat passenger collided with a Jeep Cherokee near the Gleneagles roundabout near Hailsham, just before 5pm on April 19.

The driver of the Ford Puma, another 86-year-old Eastbourne woman, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Conquest Hospital, Hastings, where she remains in a serious condition.

The driver of the Jeep Cherokee, a 60-year-old man from Lewes, suffered minor injuries and was also taken to the Conquest Hospital but was later discharged.

Officers investigating would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision.

If you can help please report online or call 101 quoting 1006 of 19/04.