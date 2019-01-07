Eastbourne Venton Centre told it must improve by inspectors

The William and Patricia Venton Centre in Eastbourne has been rated ‘requires improvement’ in its latest Care Quality Commission (CQC) report.

The report, which was published on December 25, found the centre in Junction Road to be ‘good’ in three sections but said it required improvement in its ‘well-led’ and ‘safety’ categories.

Run by Age Concern, the Venton Centre was found to have shortfalls with record keeping, including medicines and care documentation.

Due to this, the centre was found to be in breach of the Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) Regulations 2014.

However, the report also drew attention to significant improvements which it said had been made to the service since the commission’s previous inspection.

It said, “Staff had a good understanding of people’s support needs with regard to medicines. People and their relatives also told us they were happy with the support provided.

“We considered any possible negative impact on people to be low risk.”

People told inspectors they felt safe because staff knew them and their support needs well, the report said, and staff demonstrated a good knowledge of how to safeguard people.

Staff were also described as ‘kind, caring, and attentive’ to people’s needs, and ‘dignity, independence and privacy’ were promoted and encouraged.

A spokesperson for the centre said, “Age Concern Eastbourne has been delivering quality services to the older people of Eastbourne for over 70 years and we are determined this commitment will apply across all our services.

“The report acknowledged the improvements that have been made over the past year and the fact all our clients told them they felt safe and well cared for.

“However, there are further administrative improvements to be made which we have in hand.”

To view the full report, visit www.cqc.org.uk