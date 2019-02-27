Eastbourne tree stumps look like rotting teeth

Tree stumps left on the streets of Eastbourne are unattractive and look like rotting teeth, according to one councillor who is calling for them to be removed.

Old Town Liberal Democrat John Ungar wants East Sussex County Council to pay for the stumps to be removed and the highway and pavement made good.

At a recent meeting Councillor Ungar said, “There are approximately 180 of these stumps across Eastbourne and they detract from the visage of the town with the appearance of rotting teeth.”

“Eastbourne council calls on the county council to fully fund the removal of the tree stumps that remain following the removal of trees on the highway in Eastbourne and aditionally to fully fund the making good of the highway. This work should include the replacement of the tree stumps with a suitable type of tree which will not disturb the pavement but will act to cut pollution from traffic.”

He went on to say Eastbourne council is willing to work with the county council to resolve the issue and improve the environment of the town but said it was the county’s financial responsibility to carry it out and fund the work.

Scores of trees have been cut down in Eastbourne specifically because of the Town Centre Improvement Scheme in Cornfield Road, Terminus Road and Gildredge Road where improvements have been underway, but that replacement trees would be planted with low level planters suited to the urban environment.