Eastbourne Town Hall clock to turn red for World Aids Day

The clock face of Eastbourne Town Hall will be illuminated in red today (Friday, December 1) to mark World AIDS Day.

The day will also be marked by a march from the Town Hall to the seafront at 4.20pm when supporters will wear red ribbons to raise awareness of HIV and remember those who have died from the disease.

Joining the march will be members of the Terrence Higgins Trust, the BourneOut LGBT group, Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council David Tutt and Stephen Lloyd MP.

Cllr Tutt said, “World AIDS Day is about showing support for those who are living with HIV and remembering those who have lost their battle against the disease.

“Lighting the Town Hall clock face in red and wearing a red ribbon are small, but significant ways in which we can show our support and we hope as many people as possible will come and join us.”

Sarah Smith, from The Terrence Higgins Trust, added, “We’re delighted to have the support of the Council this 1 December, in helping people to all see red by lighting up the Town Hall.”

Red ribbons will be available from the Town Hall reception desk on World AIDS Day.

More than 101,000 people are living with HIV in the UK.

For more information visit www.worldaidsday.org