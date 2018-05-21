Eastbourne town centre store to close

A long standing retailer in Eastbourne is to close its doors.
Jones Bootmaker in Terminus Road will shut in July.
Posters advertising a closing down sale have been put in the windows and the prices on a wide range of footwear have been slashed.
Jones Bootmaker was purchased by shoe retailer Pavers.
It originated in London in 1857 when Alfred and Emma Jones opened a footwear shop in Bayswater. A company innovation was the supply of ready-made shoes in three widths.
After the Second World War, the company expanded with a warehouse in Eastbourne, the modernisation of existing stores and the opening of new branches.