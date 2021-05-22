Eastbourne town centre road closed after police car collides with two vans

An eyewitness said Cavendish Place was closed following a collision at 2.15am between a SUV police car and two vans.

The incident was responded to by two more marked police cars, one police van, two unmarked police cars and a paramedic car, the eyewitness said.

A recovery truck arrived to remove the stricken police vehicle and van at 3.20am, before the road was reopened at 3.50am, according to the witness.

The collision in Cavendish Place, Eastbourne. Pic: Samuel Jenkins SUS-210522-101758001

Sussex Police confirmed the police car had been responding to a 999 call in Cavendish Place, before the van collided with the vehicle at the junction with Pevensey Road.

No serious injuries were reported, the police spokesman said, and all vehicles were recovered.

