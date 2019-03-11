Eastbourne town centre restaurant closes

A popular town centre restaurant has closed this week.

Fiesta Bistro on the corner of Grove Road opposite the library shut its doors due to retirement by its owners.

A notice on the door from Mary and Ben said they were announcing their plans to retire from running Fiesta Bistro.

“We will miss our 30 years at the bistro, said the notice, “all our customers most of which have become our friends and our lovely bunch of people that made it possible for us to operate.

“When the kids that you gave a lollipop to because they finished their meal come over to introduce their new wife or children, it is time to stop.

“We have loved our time at Fiesta and will miss it terribly for a long time and hope to bump into all of you in town.

“Mary and I after refusing few interested parties have decided to pass the keys to two excellent and successful chefs who we are sure will reopen after few weeks of refit a new and exciting restaurant and we wish them well.

“Mary and I, No, Mohammad, Carol, Mario and Joe like to say thank you for your support and being our friend. We will all miss you.”