Eastbourne town centre on lockdown

The town centre is on lockdown after a man walked into the police and council offices and said he a hand grenade in his car.

A 100-metre cordon has been set up around the man’s car and staff at 1 Grove Road, shops and the Town Hall and library have been evacuated.

The bomb squad have been called to the scene to deal with the grenade, which still has its pin in it.

The man had found the grenade in Eastbourne and taken it to the police station.

An Eastbourne Borough Council spokesperson said on Twitter that its office at 1 Grove Road would remain closed for the rest of the day due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’.

Stagecoach Buses have told customers that due to a ‘police incident Grove Road and Southfields Road are currently closed and our 1/1a, 3/3a and 55 services are being diverted’.

