Eastbourne tower block in line for facelift

One of Eastbourne’s most prominent buildings could be about to undergo a facelift.

Planning permission has already been granted to replace all windows, balcony doors and sliding doors in aluminium at South Cliff Tower in Meads.

Now plans have been submitted to replace cladding to the west elevation of the tower block because it is not fit for purpose and needs to be more durable, weatherproof and fireproof.

External redecoration is also being planned.

The 19 storey South Cliff Tower, built in the mid 1960s, was inspected in July last year and several issues raised.

A planning statement submitted alongside a planning application to Eastbourne council said, “In the last 20 years the west elevation had cladding panels aplied to the vertical face from the 2nd to 18 floors.

“The existing windows are either fixed or tilt and turn, generally in uPVC but with some original timber windows.

“The north elevation has exposed concrete frame and brick infill panels which are deteriorating due to the weather.

“The proposals are based on a number of factors following inspections and investigations.

“The conclusions of the report suggested the existing facade is not necessarily adequate in the following areas: fire protection, moisture egress, ventilation continuity and insulation and its continuity in its thermal performance.

“A lack of cavity fire barriers at floor levels hads been identified.

“It is proposed a new suitable/durable weather and fire proof system be installed to all elevations.”

Architects for the plans say the proposed work will be appropriate to the environment, to maintain the uniformity and the visual asthetic of the building.

The design and access statement reads, “Decorations will be carried out to each of the elevations to maintain and provide an enhanced appearance retaining the prominence of this building in Eastbourne.”

South Cliff Tower opened in 1965 despite a storm of protest led by local residents and the newly formed Eastbourne and District Preservation Committee, which later became Eastbourne Civic Society,