Eastbourne to hold a Persian New Year event at The Pier Hotel on seafront

Persian new year, known as Norooz, will be celebrated with a special event at The Pier Hotel next Friday (March 22).

Iranians all over the world celebrate this special occasion and Eastbourne is no exception.

Norooz has a history of more than 3,000 years and spans many religious traditions and beliefs.

For Persian speaking countries such as Iran, Afghanistan and many other nations in Central Asia and Europe, March 21 has a unique significance.

It is about the arrival of spring and the rebirth of nature. It is an international festival and an estimated 300 million people regard it as a national holiday.

The venue for this year’s event, the Pier Hotel, is under new management and manager Andre Darabi said, “We feel honoured and privileged to host Norooz celebrations this year and look forward to welcoming all the guests to our hotel.”

Organiser Majid Ahangar said, “It is very important to keep old Persian traditions and values alive and we in Eastbourne, as a community, have a responsibility to make sure the spirit of Norooz is never forgotten.

“The response to this year’s event has been overwhelming and we anticipate a very nostalgic and memorable evening and hope that everyone has a wonderful time.”