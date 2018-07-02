Eastbourne to get local history museum

An ambitious plan to open a pop-up local history museum in Eastbourne town centre is in the pipeline.

Council bosses have finally agreed to vacant and empty units in the seafront end of Terminus Road – which the authority bought last year – being converted into a new facility to show off the town’s heritage and ancient artefact, to open in February next year.

The move has been welcomed by historians in the town who were concerned that with the temporary demise of the Redoubt Fortress as a museum, there would be no venue to host exhibitions and displays.

Council leader David Tutt said this week it was ‘exceptionally good news’.

He said, “We have a rich history in Eastbourne and it will be fantastic to have this pop-up venue to show it off to residents and visitors alike.”

If the venue proves popular it could pave the way for a permanent museum.