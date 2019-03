The multi-million pound renovation of the Congress Theatre climaxed yesterday (Sunday, March 24) with a concert by the London Philharmonic Orchestra.

It was the first public performance to be held at the Grade II* listed theatre in two years since it was closed for an extensive renovation project to be carried out.

