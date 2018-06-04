Eastbourne teacher appears on Chinese State TV

An Eastbourne teacher didn’t expect to be on a television network viewed by 1.2 billion people.

Ian Turner was conducting a walking history tour of London when he was asked for an interview with China Central Television.

He said, “It was quite surprising, we were on a historic walk about Karl Marx and the 200th anniversary of his birth.

“There was a Chinese film crew working around Soho, at the end of the tour they said ‘would you like to be interviewed?’

“I spent a long time talking about the different types of education systems in Britain.”

He added, “At my age you can’t believe it. It was a nice feeling!”

The interview was broadcast on the network on May 5.

China Central Television (CCTV) has the largest audience in the world, with estimated viewing figures of 1.2 billion.

It is the state broadcaster for the People’s Republic of China.