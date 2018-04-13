Eastbourne swimming pool to reopen following sudden closure

An Eastbourne swimming pool has announced it is to reopen soon after an issue caused it to be closed for more than a month.

Motcombe Swimming Pool closed suddenly on March 10 due to ‘technical reasons’.

Following essential repairs to a damaged pipe, managers say it is due to reopen on Wednesday (April 18).

Steve Doherty, Facility Manager for Motcombe Swimming Pool, said, “The pool will be reopening after carrying out essential repairs to a damaged pipe.

“We are in the process of contacting all of our customers and we’d like to thank them for their patience throughout the closure and we look forward to welcoming them back.”