Eastbourne Sunday Funday event is scorching success

Eastbourne Homes’ Area Panels held their annual Sunday Funday event on Sevenoaks Field on one of the hottest days of the year so far.

The Mayor, Councillor Gill Mattock, officially opened the event, which included games and activities for all including music from My Skate World, a bouncy castle, sumo wrestling, crockery smash and lots more.

There was a raffle with some fantastic prizes including a TV, a tablet and a fire stick, which enables any TV to stream content over Wi-Fi. Unfortunately, the planned dog show had to be cancelled, as it was just too hot for canine comfort.

The money raised from the day is set to benefit local charities, including the JPK project, a charity that supports young people with learning difficulties, Eastbourne Foodbank, Families for Autism and the Archery Youth Centre.

Andy Chequers, Head of Homes First, said, “The Sunday Funday would not be possible without the hard work of volunteers from the Area Panels and Homes First staff.

“In particular a big thank you must go to Candy Vaughan, who worked so hard before the event and on the day to bring it all together.”

Candy said, “We hold the Sunday Funday every year to help bring the community together. Every activity costs just 50p, which enables us to provide an affordable day out for local families, whilst raising money for the charities chosen by each Area Panel.”

Eastbourne Homes’ Area Panels cover Langney, Hampden Park and Willingdon Trees, Central and Archery and Old Town.

The Panels have funding to share with the community to support local projects, and applications for funding are welcome.

Visit www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/housing and click on the get involved tab for more information.