Eastbourne suffers another power cut

Eastbourne suffered another power cut today due to a generator which had stopped working, UK Power Networks said.

Engineers were called to Hyde Gardens, Eastbourne, at 2pm.

A spokesman for UK Power Networks said: “Power supplies to 58 customers were interrupted and were restored to all customers at 2.30pm.

“This interruption to supply was to allow our engineers to safety replace a generator providing electricity to the local area.

“Our engineers worked as safely and as quickly as possible to restore power.

“We realise how difficult it can be to be without power and apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

