Eastbourne student named as London crash victim

An Eastbourne woman who died in a crash in London earlier this week has been named by police.

Student Charlotte Staplehurst was involved in a collision with a vehicle along Coombe Road, New Malden, Kingston on Monday (August 13).

Police and paramedics were called to the crash shortly before 11.25pm.

Officers said the 21-year-old pedestrian died at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Police said he was taken to a south London police station for questioning and has since been released under investigation.

Anyone with any information or with dash cam footage is asked to contact 0208 543 5157 or call 101 quoting CAD 8304/13AUG