Eastbourne store closes temporarily

A store within Eastbourne’s new Beacon has closed for essential maintenance.

FatFace was one of the first stores to open within the multi-million pound extension of the shopping mall in November.

But when it closed yesterday (Monday), staff posted a notice on the door saying it would be shut for two days.

A spokesperson at The Beacon said, “FatFace will be closed from January 15 to 17 for essential maintenance work and will reopen on Friday January 18. We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused.”