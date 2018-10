Eastbourne station health centre is set to fully reopen following months of closure.

The practise had been closed since August due to flooding, and patients were told to go to Grove Road surgery or elsewhere.

It reopened for registered patients last week – but said there was no walk-in service.

Now it will be fully reopened from Monday (October 22), seeing both registered and walk-in patients from 8am-8pm, seven days a week.

