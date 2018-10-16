Eastbourne station health centre reopens

Eastbourne station health centre has reopened following months of closure.

The centre closed to walk ins and registered patients back in August due to flooding.

It has now reopened for patients registered at the practice, as of Monday (October 15) and will be open Monday to Friday, 8am to 6pm.

However, a spokesperson for NHS Eastbourne, Hailsham and Seaford CCG said there is currently still no walk-in service.

It is not known at this time when this service will be available again.

