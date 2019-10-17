Eastbourne station evacuated

Eastbourne station has been evacuated this afternoon (Thursday).

Around 100 people gathered outside the building as fire engines attended at about 3.45pm.

Crews were sent to reports of a fire alarm sounding, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.

A number of trains have been cancelled due to the alarm, including services to Lewes, Hastings, and Ore.

Southern Rail said on Twitter, “Due to the fire alarm sounding at Eastbourne station, services to and from this station are subject to alteration and cancellation.”

It said various Brighton and Hove buses will accept cancelled train tickets.

Update: Southern Rail tweeted at 4.08pm that the station had just reopened.

It said, “The fire brigade have finished their inspection and have confirmed there is no fire and the station have been re-opened. Services will start to run through Eastbourne again shortly.”

Services are expected to be disrupted until 5pm.

Check the Southern Rail website before you travel.