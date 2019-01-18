Eastbourne station car park to close this weekend

Eastbourne station car park will be closing this weekend.

The car park, located at the back of the station off Commercial Road, will be closed for resurfacing work from midnight on Saturday (January 19) until 5am on Monday morning (January 21).

A notice displayed on railings outside Eastbourne station

In a message displayed on railings outside the station, it says, “The bay in which you have parked today will not be accessible.

“Please can you ensure that you park your vehicle in an alternative location.

“Please note that, for safety reasons, cars parked in this car park after 0001 hours on Saturday, January 19, will be relocated to another area within Eastbourne car park.

“Many thanks for your cooperation.”

The poster shows a plan of which parking spaces will be affected.

The work is being carried out by Network Rail contractors to plane, resurface, and reline the car park.