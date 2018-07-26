Eastbourne splash pad reopens

The splash pad in Princes Park has finally reopened ahead of what could be the hottest day in the year.

The children’s play area was closed in the midst of a heat wave last week due to a ‘pump failure’.

Princes Park Water feature in play area in Eastbourne - Tallulah enjoying the hot weather (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Eager youngsters had to be turned away as the council searched for the replacement parts required.

But at around 5pm yesterday (Wednesday) Eastbourne council announced, “The signs have come down, the water is running, the Princes Park Splash Pad is now up and running!”

This comes in the nick of time as the weather is expected to hit 30 degrees by the end of the week.

