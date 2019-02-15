Eastbourne slimmers rub shoulders with X-Factor’s Rylan

As Slimming World enters its 50th year, a group of Slimming World Consultants from Eastbourne are celebrating half a century of success for the organisation by meeting personality and presenter Rylan Clark-Neal.

Rylan, who shot to fame after appearing on hit show The X-Factor, co-hosted the annual Slimming World Awards with the organisation’s founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

Margaret opened her first Slimming World group in 1969 and over the last 50 years the business has grown to become the UK’s leading group-based weight-management organisation, today supporting nearly one million slimmers.

The team, who run Slimming World groups in Sussex, were delighted to get a chance to cuddle up to Rylan.

Jackie Bacon, who runs groups in Eastbourne, said meeting the television host was a wonderful way to round off a great year for Slimming World, as well as a brilliant way to lead into 2019 — Slimming World’s Golden Year.

She said, “I couldn’t be more proud of our members.

“Not only have they lost fantastic amounts of weight throughout 2018 – with many of them hitting their target weights – they’ve also improved their health, boosted their confidence and are heading into 2019 with new healthy habits that will stay with them for life.

“Watching people change before my eyes and start being able to do things that they didn’t think were possible before losing weight absolutely amazes me.

“Every week I feel privileged to play even a small part in people’s achievements and to celebrate with them, so I felt especially honoured to represent our Slimming World groups at the Slimming World Awards.”

Jackie said Rylan was impressed with the weight loss stories.