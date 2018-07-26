Eastbourne sizzles in summer heatwave

The people of Eastbourne have been soaking up the sun as temperatures look set to hit 30 degrees.

Ice cream sales have soared by almost 50 per cent and bandstand tickets are selling like hot cakes as visitors and residents alike enjoy the heatwave.

Eastbourne in the heat wave (Photo by Jon Rigby)

But people are reminded to stay safe in the sun.

Lifeguards have been dealing with multiple first aid calls (15 per cent higher than normal), some due to heat exhaustion.

Council advice is to drink plenty of water, regularly apply high factor sun cream and avoid lengthy periods in the sun.

Vets are also advising people to leave their dogs at home during the heat of the day – and don’t leave them in a car under any circumstances.

Eastbourne in the heat wave (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-180726-092938008

The hottest day of the year so far in Eastbourne was a sizzling 29 degrees on July 1, but it’s looking likely that record will soon be broken.

Photos by Jon Rigby.

Eastbourne in the heat wave (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-180726-092803008

