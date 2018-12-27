Eastbourne show cancelled due to water issue

The afternoon performance of Eastbourne pantomime Cinderella has been cancelled today (Thursday) due to the water shortage affecting businesses and homes across the town.

Hundreds of people have been left with either no water or low pressure after a reported leak in Cavendish Place and another issue in College Road.

South East water says engineers and contractors are working to fix the problems.

With scores of people including a large number of children booked to see the show at the Devonshire Park, Eastbourne’s other theatre the Royal Hippodrome took to Twitter to see if it could help.

The tweet said, “If you are disappointed that Cinderella is cancelled today then please show your tickets at the Box Office at the Hippodrome and you can get a ticket for ‘Secret Santa ‘ for just £5.

“It’s a fabulous alternative to a panto and just as entertaining.”

Water shortage