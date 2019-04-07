Eastbourne ‘short cut’ closed to motorists for 10 days

A busy ‘short cut’ used by motorists to avoid queues on the A22 will close for 10 days.

East Sussex Highways is carrying out carriageway repairs in Coppice Avenue, part of which runs parallell with the A22 between Eastbourne and Polegate.

Work will start on Monday April 8 and continue for 10 days with no weekend working.

Coppice Avenue will be closed from Broad Road to Tott Yew Road 24 hours a day.

A spokesperson said, “Access for residents will be maintained and pedestrian access will be maintained. Traffic will be diverted via Broad Road, A2270 Eastbourne, The Triangle and vice versa.”