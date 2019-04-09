Eastbourne shoplifter targets Marks and Spencer to steal more than £300 of cosmetics

Gary Strangwick, 48, of Ratton Road, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing cosmetics worth £328 from M&S at Eastbourne on February 19 according to a court document. He also pleading guilty to stealing clothes worth £77.50 from the same store on October 11. He was in breach of a community order, made by an earlier court, for three offences of shoplifting involving goods worth more than £300. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and a 12- week electronically monitored curfew between 8pm and 6am.

Court news. NNL-170515-160043001

