Eastbourne sells out of fans in summer heatwave

The big retailers in Eastbourne have sold out of fans as the hot temperatures rocket.

The much-needed air coolers are flying off the shelves in town – for obvious reasons.

Dunelm in Marshall Road is sold out, with no certainty of whether they will be back in stock.

A staff member told the Herald every other customer had been asking for one.

Wickes in Hammonds Drive is all sold out and will not be restocking, according to the store.

Wilko in The Crumbles is also sold out.

Argos in Lottbridge Drove is reportedly sold out.

Hot and bothered customers are encouraged to shop online for them if possible.

Read more:

Eastbourne sizzles in summer heatwave

Eastbourne ice cream sales soar by 45 per cent

Jellyfish warning for Eastbourne beach