Eastbourne seafront wall collapses

A section of wall on Eastbourne seafront has collapsed today (December 21).

The council is aware and says it has sent staff to cordon off the area near Bolsover Walk after the incident on the lower promenade.

Eastbourne Borough Council said, “Our Neighbourhood First team are on the scene of the wall on Madeira Walk (gravel path) that has collapsed.

“The area has been cordoned off, please avoid the immediate location and use the lower promenade or King Edwards Parade pathways.”

It is not known what caused the wall the crumble.