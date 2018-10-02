Eastbourne seafront skatepark latest

Latest plans for a new seafront skatepark have been revealed today (Tuesday).

People are being invited to contribute their ideas for the new venue.

Skatepark on Eastbourne Seafront (Pic by Jon Rigby) SUS-151009-085355008

Eastbourne council is running a survey to gather people’s views and preferences for the new facility, to be located next to the Sovereign Centre.

The council says the findings will be used to create a design for the skatepark, which will replace the old one closed down in 2016 because of safety concerns.

The council’s tourism boss Margaret Bannister said, “We encourage all skatepark users to take a few minutes to complete this survey so that the designers are given as much information as possible about what people would like on the site.

“By taking part, those using it are making sure they get direct input into creating the fantastic skatepark they want, and that meets their needs.”

The Neighbourhood First team has being visiting schools, clubs and parks to gather views from skatepark users across Eastbourne

The survey is available www.sovereignskatepark.org and runs until Friday October 19.