Eastbourne seafront collision: Grand Parade closed after man taken to hospital with 'serious injuries'

Eastbourne's Grand Parade has been closed after a pedestrian was taken to hospital with 'serious injuries'.

A police spokesman said officers responded to reports of a car colliding with a pedestrian in Grand Parade, in front of the Cavendish Hotel, at 4.32pm this afternoon.

Police at the scene in Eastbourne's Grand Parade. Pic: Dan Jessup

The injuries to the pedestrian, a man in his 60s according to police, are said to be 'serious' and he has been taken to hospital.

The Collision Investigation Team is currently in attendance.

The road is closed from the junction with Howard Square to just past the junction with Marine Road.

Read as the news broke here: Eastbourne seafront collision leaves pedestrian with ‘serious injuries’

