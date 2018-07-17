Eastbourne seafront cafe demolished

Demolition work has begun at a popular cafe on Eastbourne seafront.

The Western View at the Wish Tower is being knocked down to make way for a new destination restaurant.

Western View demolition SUS-180717-130954001

The eatery closed on Sunday July 1 after being in situ since early 2013.

Excavation work has begun and contractors are due to start work in the summer on building a new restaurant to replace the former Wish Tower Restaurant.

French chain Bistrot Pierre has been chosen to run the restaurant, the building of which will be paid for in part by more than £1 million given to Eastbourne council by the Conservative government for tourism in the wake of the devastating pier fire in 2014.