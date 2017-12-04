Eastbourne schoolchildren march to save Langney Library

Pupils, parents, teachers and politicians marched in protest against the proposed closure of Langney Library.
The walk began outside of West Rise and proceeded to the Langney shopping centre on Friday (December 1).
