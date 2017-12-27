Eastbourne schoolboy raises cash for St Wilfrid’s Hospice

A 10-year-old who completed a triathlon in his grandad’s memory has raised more than £550 for charity.

Jake Griffiths from Old Town came up with the idea after he lost his grandfather suddenly in September. On the back of his funeral order of service card it said that any donations should go to St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

Jake made a donation from his pocket money, but then came up with the idea of undertaking a triathlon to raise more money.

He decided to swim 125 metres at the Sovereign Centre, cycle 8km and run 1km along the seafront between the Sovereign Centre and the end of the Prom just past the sewage treatment works on Prince William Parade.

Jake trained every week for three months and chose to complete the triathlon on 22nd December as it was his grandad’s birthday.

He set himself a target of raising £100 but was amazed at people’s generosity when they heard what he was doing. Even people he doesn’t know made donations after St Wilfrid’s Hospice told their supporters about it.

Jake said, “I’d like to thank everyone who has sponsored me so that I could raise lots of money for St Wilfrid’s Hospice. I can’t believe I’ve collected nearly £600 as it’s so much higher than the original target I set myself.

“I’m pleased that I achieved my goal but feel really sad that grandad wasn’t here to see what I did for him. We were really close and I would give anything for him to still be here, but I know he’d be really proud of me.”

Jake’s Just Giving page is still accepting donations. Please visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jakestriathlonforgrandad