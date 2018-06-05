Eastbourne school’s multi-million pound refurb completed

A multi-million pound project at Eastbourne College has been completed.

The school’s major development, called Project 150, has seen the college’s central site completely transformed.

More than an acre of land has been developed to strengthen further the school’s facilities.

A college spokesperson said the project has delivered five high-quality projects in one, maximising the use of the space available, and is both environmentally friendly and hi-tech, using combined heat power as an electricity supply and fully computerised building control systems.

The Nugee Building, phase one of the project, opened at the start of 2017, delivering 20 state-of-the–art classrooms, two specialist IT suites, a new cricket pavilion, a school shop, and several entertaining areas.

The second and final phase, the Winn Building, opened recently, and includes a further 12 classrooms, a Sport England-compliant sports hall which will provide year-round training, a six-lane swimming pool with full touchpad Swiss timing system, squash courts, a dance studio, fitness suites, a new dining hall which can serve some 600 pupils in one sitting, and a pupil café.

The £33 million development has been undertaken as part of the college’s 150th anniversary celebrations.

It has been funded by donations from more than 900 members of the college community, capital reserves, and long-term borrowing.

Headmaster Tom Lawson said, “This is an incredibly exciting event in the college’s history.

“Opening such a superb development will bring huge benefits to present and future pupils.

“Project 150 truly embodies our commitment to a balanced education and healthy learning for the long term.”