Eastbourne’s St John Ambulance volunteers are honoured with award for services to community

Volunteers from St John Ambulance in Eastbourne have been presented with a Rotary Club certificate of appreciation, for supporting the Alone at Christmas scheme for more than 30 years.

The certificate is the highest honour that the Rotary movement can give to an organisation.

A proud Eastbourne St John Ambulance unit after receiving the rotary honour. SUS-191004-103327001

The Alone at Christmas project involves taking more than 100 people from the Eastbourne area who would otherwise be alone on Christmas Day to a central location where they are given a festive lunch, entertainment and tea and cake, before being taken back home.

Not all but many of the guests are elderly, so the presence of St John Ambulance volunteers gives the Rotary Club of Eastbourne an assurance that - in the event of an emergency - the highest quality care can be given immediately.

Club president David Garlick said, “We are very appreciative and grateful for the volunteers’ help.

“In addition, the club wishes to recognise the enormous contribution and number of hours of voluntary work given by the local St John Ambulance unit to the local community, with their volunteers attending many events, large and small, throughout the year.”

As well as the Rotary Club’s certificate, the Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex Peter Field attended the get together, held at Eastbourne St John Ambulance headquarters, to meet the East Sussex Lord Lieutenant St John Ambulance cadet, 16-year-old Kasey Cosens.

Caroline Lucas, county president of St John Ambulance, said, “It was a very happy and busy evening and it was wonderful to see our volunteers recognised for their community work.

“The evening also gave the Lord Lieutenant the chance to meet and speak to Kasey, as well as spending time with the Badgers (aged seven to 10), to see some first aid demonstrations from the cadets; and, meet the members from the Rotary Club.”

Along with Rotary president David Garlick, the event was attended by president-elect Christine Haniver and past pesident and member of St John for many years, Dr Peter Nash.

For more information on St John Ambulance, including how to make a donation, volunteering opportunities, and details of training for the public, schools and businesses, visit the website at www.sja.org.uk