Eastbourne’s new mayor is unveiled

Longstanding Liberal Democrat councillor Gill Mattock has been nominated as the next mayor of Eastbourne.

Gill, who is currently deputy leader of Eastbourne council and the lead for financial services, has served as a councillor for St Anthony’s ward since May 2007.

Her nomination will be considered at a meeting in May.

Gill moved to Eastbourne in 1971 to study at the Eastbourne Teacher Training College where she qualified as a teacher and met husband Alan in her final year.

Her career in education included teaching in primary schools, prisons, colleges of further education and finished with teacher training. Her love of France began as a French teacher and continues with annual trips to the country.

Now retired, and although council work plays a huge part in Gill’s life, she loves walking, is a member of two local rambling clubs and recently completed the 100-mile trek along the South Downs Way.

Gill has a keen interest in all things medieval and is a regular volunteer at Bodiam Castle where she is a costumed interpreter and tour guide.

She will take over from current Liberal Democrat mayor Pat Hearn.