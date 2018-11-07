Eastbourne’s Neon Noel cancelled this year

Neon Noel will not be going ahead this Christmas.

The town’s Chamber of Commerce says a lack of funding and local business’s complaints are reasons behind not being able to hold the popular festive light show in Grove Road.

Eastbourne's Neon Noel 2017

The news comes after it was confirmed there will also be no Little Christmas this December – this is why.

Christina Ewbank, CEO of Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce, said, “It’s a shame. The reason is purely a lack of funding.

“It’s very expensive to run, a huge part of the costs is the equipment that you have to use because you need incredibly powerful projectors to project across large spaces.

“We use two or three which you have to hire in – that’s incredibly expensive.”

The show draws hundreds each year to the Little Chelsea area to watch colourful projections dance across the town hall.

But not everybody is a fan, it appears.

Ms Ewbank added, “We have met some resistance from a couple of businesses in Little Chelsea. The majority of businesses support it.”

She said this – added with the fact there was no rescue funding like the last minute Legal and General cash injection last year – meant the show has had to be cancelled.

“We are very keen to keep it going,” Ms Ewbank said, “We’d like to be able to do something like that every year and get Eastbourne a big name for a fantastic light show for Christmas.

“So we are going to bid next year to raise funding for this kind of thing.”

But Christmas is not cancelled in Eastbourne - the Christmas Market will still be going ahead from November 30 until December 23.

Organised by the Chamber, it will include festive stalls and live entertainment as well as an ‘Xmas Factor’ competition and pantomime.

Do you have any ideas what could replace Neon Noel? Email eastbourne.herald@jpress.co.uk