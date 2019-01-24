Eastbourne’s Morrisons will be fundraising for World Cancer Day

Staff at Morrisons in Eastbourne will be marking World Cancer Day on February 4.

Customers will be able to snap up Bands Against Cancer for a suggested donation of £2 and staff will also be collecting cash for CLIC Sargent, the UK’s leading charity for young cancer patients and their families.

Morrisons colleagues nationwide chose CLIC Sargent as the retailer’s charity partner two years ago and have so far raised more than £6 million.

Kim Hatcher-Davies, community champion at the store, said: “CLIC Sargent does wonderful work supporting children and young people and their families with the devastating emotional and financial impact of cancer.

“We are looking forward to raising as much as possible.

“The Bands Against Cancer are bound to be popular. They’re available in three different colours – plum, teal and grey - and I’m sure many people will want to collect all three.

“We’ll also have collection buckets and will welcome any spare change people are able to donate.”

There will be more fundraising events on the Saturday (February 2).

Customers can take part in a charity raffle, which will be drawn at 4pm or try their luck with guess the name of the bear and guess the sweets in the jar.

The event is being supported by members of the Sovereign Rotary Club.