Eastbourne’s best sausage crowned

The town’s best banger has been crowned.

Judges ultimately chose The Grand Hotel’s sausages as the winner in a sizzling competition which raised £500 for the Matthew 25 Mission.

Stephen Lloyd MP tucking in

It was neck and neck as the finest cooked sausages in Eastbourne were presented before a blind panel on Tuesday (April 10).

Contenders throwing their hats in the ring included The Grand, Lansdowne Hotel, KD Butchers, and Linda McCartney (on special request of the Herald).

The distinguished judging panel included MP Stephen Lloyd, Mayor Pat Hearn, Christina Ewbank of the Chamber, Jonathan Webley of the Grand, and Catherine Clifford, of the Lansdowne Hotel.

Not knowing where it was from, they each had to mark every sausage – cooked by executive head chef Andrea Horsnell – out of 50 points, taking into account appearance, texture, seasoning, taste, and overall impression.

The sausage competition judges

While the competition was fiercely close, the Grand’s bangers came out tops.

The event, at Brodie Hall in Seaside, was the first of its kind aimed at raising money for the charity, which provides food for homeless and vulnerable people – an average of 60 a day.

Around £250 was raised and it is being matched by Natwest Bank. Every penny will go towards meals, and any leftover sausages will too.

Organiser Ian Woodward said, “Matthew 25 is very good at making not a lot of money go a long way. This will go on food for people.”

The idea for a sausage contest came about when the Bay Tree Farm in Polegate donated a year’s worth of porkers to the charity.

This sparked a debate to claim bragging rights for the best sausage in Eastbourne.

The event was such a success organisers are hoping of putting on another one soon.

Organisers thanked sponsors: Bay Tree Eggs, Bay Tree Farm Shop, Bookers, Burts Bakery of Seaford, Caladine Limited accountants, KD Catering Butchers, The Lansdowne Hotel, The Grand Hotel, Harries-Coffee.com, Malvern House B&B, R and Jay Trading Limited, Reid and Dean, NatWest Bank, and Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce.