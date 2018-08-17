Eastbourne’s Airbourne 2018 takes off

It’s day two of Eastbourne’s annual festival of flight and – though off to a drizzly start – crowds have already been amazed by some stunning displays.

The Typhoon could be heard from all over town as it roared across the skies yesterday (Thursday).

Sadly, due to rainy weather, a lot of flights had to be cancelled but people still got to see the RAF Chinook Display Team, Belgian Air Force A109 Display Team and the RAF Typhoon Display Team.

But today (Friday), the skies are blue and spectators are in for a treat as The Red Arrows are due to perform at 3pm.

Red 7 is Eastbourne’s own Toby Keeley, who will be painting the sky red, white and blue with the team’s iconic love heart formation.

The Tigers Parachute Display Team at Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Toby, in his second year with the Red Arrows, will be one of three Red Arrows marking out one of their most photographed formations with coloured smoke trails during the 20-minute display.

Eastbourne council’s Margaret Bannister said, “We’re so proud of our very own Red Arrow pilot and can’t wait to welcome the team back to our sunny skies, along with the thousands of visitors to the town.

“We’ve a busy schedule ahead so grab your seafront spot, pick up the essential flying guide in our official programme and don’t forget to donate – it all helps to keep Airbourne flying high in the future.”

Today’s event kicks off at 1pm with The Tigers Parachute Display Team, and other displays include the Typhoon, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, Chinook, Belgian Agusta 109, Gyro Copter, The Blades, Wingwalkers, Spitfire, Mustang, and Strikemaster.

Airbourne Thursday 2018 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

On the ground, budding air crew can climb aboard a replica Chinook, test their fitness on the RAF Cadets climbing wall, or try out the new Operation Virtual Reality dome and experience flying the latest F35B Lightning II jet.

As well as children’s entertainment beaches, simulators, and a Big Wheel, a brand new red jet cockpit, made up entirely of 55,000 individual LEGO® bricks, will be making its world debut too as a cool selfie zone.

