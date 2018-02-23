Eastbourne Rodmill Drive roadworks extended

The roadworks in Rodmill Drive have been extended.

Though the works, which have disrupted traffic throughout town for a month, were due to finish today (Friday, February 23), they have now been extended until Monday (February 26).

Stagecoach has reminded its customers its services will be affected as follows:

• Service 1 will remain unaffected.

• Service 1A will operate normal route to Eldon Road then it will operate via Willingdon Road to Willingdon Roundabout, then via Kings Drive and back to normal route at Decoy Drive. This diversion will be for both directions and not via the DGH.

• Service Loop will remain unaffected. Apart from evening services that operate via Old Town. These journeys will operate via Eldon Road, Willingdon Road, Kings Drive, DGH grounds and back to normal line of route (via the DGH).

• Service 51 Will operate via Upperton Road then will divert via Mill Road, Prideaux Road, Kings Drive in both directions (via the DGH).

• Service 54 Will operate via Upperton Road then will divert via Mill Road, Prideaux Road, Kings Drive in both directions. (via the DGH)

• Service 55 Will operate via Willingdon Road, Kings Drive in both directions, (Sainsburys bound in both directions) (via the DGH

• Service 56 Will operate via Willingdon Road, Park Avenue and Kings Drive in both directions. (not via the DGH)

• Service 98 Will operate via Upperton Road then will divert via Mill Road, Prideaux Road, Kings Drive in both directions. (via the DGH)