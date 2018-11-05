Eastbourne roadworks – when will it end?

Highways officials working on the Eastbourne Town Centre Improvement Scheme say the project is still on target to finish by July next year.

We went behind the scenes with the contractors working on the scheme in Cornfield Road, Gildredge Road and Terminus Road to find out exactly what is going and where.

Eastbourne town centre Improvement scheme (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-180111-110230008

Over the next few days we will feature on each of the areas in the town centre so drivers and pedestrians know what to expect and when.

We have also interviewed the lead member for highways at East Sussex County Council Nick Bennett.

He says the £6.2 million scheme will create an attractive, pedestrian friendly environment for local residents and visitors.