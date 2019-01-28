Eastbourne roadworks postponed due to cold weather

Roadworks planned to start tonight (Monday) in a main route into Eastbourne have been postponed due to the weather.

The carriageway resurfacing works were due to start from 7pm in Upperton Road on January 28, and last for five nights.

Eastbourne’s Upperton Road to close

But East Sussex Highways said today, “Due to the cold weather forecast tonight, resurfacing works have now been postponed and will start tomorrow night (weather depending). Sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

When the works do go ahead, the road will be closed to through traffic between 7pm and 6am from the Avenue to approximately 35 metres west of Hartfield Road.

Traffic will be diverted via Southfields Road, the Goffs, Moatcroft Road, and vice versa, according to East Sussex Highways.